Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday. A storm system will bring snow, wind and colder temperatures starting Friday.

Our stretch of dry and relatively quiet weather continues Tuesday across New Mexico. A weak backdoor cold front has cooled temperatures off only a couple degrees in the eastern half of the state, while the western half of New Mexico continues to see warmer weather today. This stretch of quiet and warmer weather will continue Wednesday. Westerly winds pick up Thursday afternoon, which will bring us our warmest day this week. Parts of southern and eastern New Mexico will even see high temperatures climb into the 70s.

A storm system will scrape New Mexico Friday into Saturday. There are still some uncertainty with the storm, like how strong winds will be and even snow chances. However, the strongest winds look to move in Friday afternoon, with westerly winds gusts as high as 45 mph in parts of the state. Snow will also fall in southern Colorado and the northern mountains of New Mexico through Saturday morning. Snow will also be possible in far northeast New Mexico. Accumulations will be light, with a dusting to 3″ across the higher elevations closer to the Colorado state line. Some forecast models bring snow though down into eastern New Mexico, including the East Mountains and the I-40 corridor, however there is a lot of uncertainty with that.

Temperatures will be drastically colder this weekend thanks to the scraper storm system sending in a couple of cold fronts. Highs will be much cooler than average on Saturday, with a slow warming trend beginning Sunday as quieter weather returns.