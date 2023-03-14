NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is chilly and quiet. There is some fog in western and northern New Mexico. Dense fog has settled into Gallup, Grants and Las Vegas, with potential for more patchy fog around the northern mountains. Fog will dissipate by mid-morning, and skies will be mostly sunny across the state. Temperatures will be warmer than Monday by a few degrees and winds will be light. Clouds will roll in by the afternoon and evening, but skies will stay dry.

The next winter storm will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and snow will start in northwest New Mexico late Tuesday night, and more rain will spread into western and central New Mexico throughout the day Wednesday. The Metro will see some rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Precipitation will continue through Thursday, with heavy snow expected in the mountains. Winter storm warnings and winter storm watches will be in effect Wednesday through Thursday.