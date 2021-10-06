Warmer to finish the week as winds begin to pick up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a chance for an isolated shower in the Rio Grande Valley this evening, but high pressure will begin to bring in drier and warmer weather. Winds will be picking up later this week and into the weekend as another storm system moves into the state.

There will be another chance for isolated light rain this afternoon across central New Mexico, but it will end before sunset. A ridge of high pressure builds into the state through the end of the week, warming temperatures, but it will also increase the upper-level winds from the southwest through the end of the week.

Another storm system will move across New Mexico this weekend, mainly bringing much windier weather to the state. Upper-level winds will increase Friday through Sunday as the storm system approaches. This could be an issue for Balloon Fiesta, especially in the afternoons and Sunday morning. Any precipitation with this storm will stay in the northern part of the state and into southern Colorado, with snow across the peaks of the mountains. As this storm exits it will swing a cold front into the state, bringing in cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.