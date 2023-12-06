Temperatures will peak Thursday afternoon across New Mexico. A storm will bring strong winds and colder temperatures to the state Friday and Saturday, along with snow for some.

Warmer weather continues to move into New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. A westerly breeze will only help to warm temperatures even higher Thursday afternoon, which will be our warmest day this week. Winds could become strong Thursday along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and south to eastern parts of Torrance County. This is where a Wind Advisory will go into effect on Thursday with 55 mph wind gusts possible. Highs will climb into the 70s across southern and eastern parts of New Mexico.

Our next storm system moves into the state on Friday. High elevation snow will start moving into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico Friday morning. Winds will pick up across the state by Friday afternoon, with widespread wind gusts over 45 mph. Some wind gusts may be as high as 60 mph Friday afternoon. Snow will also move across the northern mountains, but accumulations will be light, with only a couple inches possible across mountain peaks near the Colorado state line. Areas like Taos and Red River may see up to 1″.

Winds die down Friday night, but a strong backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico. The cold front will also bring snow along with it, with very light accumulations from northeastern New Mexico to Las Vegas, down to the I-40 corridor and even as far south as the Sacramento Mountains. Spotty showers will be possible as far south as Roswell. The moisture ends by Saturday afternoon, but temperatures across the state will be dramatically colder.

A warming trend begins again on Sunday with temperatures returning back to around normal for the beginning of December by early next week.