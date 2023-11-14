After some very dense fog early this morning, that fog has lifted with some upper level clouds sticking around the southern half of New Mexico. More clouds will move in from the west this afternoon as well, keeping temperatures a bit cooler across the south and west. Northeastern New Mexico will most likely see some of the warmest temperatures across the state with more sunshine and southerly winds.

Temperatures will continue to warm tomorrow and Thursday as a ridge of high pressure dominates to our south. The high pressure will keep the state mostly dry this week, with downslope warming bringing eastern New Mexico the warmest temperatures. Thursday afternoon is when highs will peak as the jet stream dips over the state, bringing breezy to windy conditions. This is all ahead of a storm system that will begin impacting the state into this weekend.

Our models are showing very different things in terms of intensity/timing/location of precipitation this weekend. The weaker models is bringing very light upper level moisture and therefore only light amounts of snow in the Northern Mountains and rain over the Gila. However, the other models has a much stronger storm bringing more moisture and widespread rain/snow across the much of the state. How much, if any, moisture you can expect this weekend is still very uncertain, so keep up to date with the forecast – it should hopefully get clearer/more certain in the coming days.