Warmer temps are here, higher winds up next

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve turned nearly 40 degrees since this morning, as highs reached the middle 70s in the metro area this Saturday afternoon. We’re looking at mainly sunny skies the rest of our evening as we cool off to more seasonal levels tonight.

For Sunday, even warmer temperatures arrive from downsloping air. This means we’ll easily break into the 80s in the metro and 90s east of the Sandias. It’ll be an up-and-down ride through the next week as another strong late-season trough moves our way late Monday through Wednesday. Expect more strong winds (40-50+ mph) with scattered showers north, as well as a solid 20-25 temperature cooldown midweek.