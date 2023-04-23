Our winds turned around from this morning, bringing milder temperatures across western and central New Mexico. Temperatures warmed this afternoon into the middle 60s in Albuquerque, middle 50s east of the mountains, and near 60° in Santa Fe.

The most unseasonably cool temperatures are found over southeastern NM with readings only in the upper 40s in Clovis and Hobbs. This is 20-25° below average for late April! Some moisture and developing fog will be the main issue for this corner tonight. Otherwise, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with milder temps in place.

Stronger spring winds return to our state early this week with Tuesday being the windiest day in the forecast. Peak gusts could top 50-55 mph throughout the western highlands then. Scattered rain chances also return early this week as some moisture arrives. The showers won’t last long or dump heavy rain, but they’ll be somewhat scattered Monday afternoon as temperatures continue warming several degrees.

A storm system is likely later Tuesday into Wednesday morning, setting up potentially heavier rainfall for the northeast plains. A stronger backdoor cold front then moves through this part of the state, dropping high temperatures 20° below average. Skies clear out later Wednesday as temperatures dip below average statewide once again.