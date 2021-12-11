Warmer temperatures on the way

We have to get through one more bitterly cold night across much of New Mexico, then we’re on to warmer temps Sunday. The ABQ Sunport reported an overnight low of 16° early Saturday. This is the coldest night since February 14 of this past year. What’s more of note is that we only reached that mark or colder three times all last winter! So that goes to show we don’t often get into the middle teens. By tomorrow, this tsorm and cold front will be a memory.

Highs will climb a solid 10° Sunday afternoon thanks to some west to southwest winds. This means more warmth for the east as temps will hit the 70s early week. We’ll begin to see clouds increase from southwest to northeast late day Monday ahead of our next storm system. Our primary impact will once again be the high winds.

A trough of low pressure dips south over central California then heads east Tuesday. It’ll dump quite a bit of snow over Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains of western Nevada/eastern California. For us, it looks like the Rockies will take the brunt of the snow. Some showers spill into the northwest corner late Tuesday into Wednesday as our wind speeds begin increasing behind another Pacific cold front. Gusts could easily surpass 55-65+ mph midweek as a powerful jet stream carves itself right over New Mexico.