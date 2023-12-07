The winds will be gaining speed as we head throughout the day. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains, central highlands and east plains are under wind advisories until 8 PM, as wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected. The rest of the state will stay much calmer with temperatures around ten to twenty degrees warmer than normal.

A storm will move into Colorado on Friday, bringing strong winds of 30 to 50 mph, statewide. Temperatures will start to cool a few degrees. Far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado will see light snow. The snow chance will shift toward Raton Pass Friday night, and to eastern New Mexico on Saturday morning and midday. There will be very light snow potential, less than an inch, and some wintry mix and rain in the plains. Temperatures will be much colder by Saturday.