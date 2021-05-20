Warmer temperatures and winds return Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is milder, calm, and dry across New Mexico and southern Colorado. High pressure will return over the state today, keeping the weather dry, warming temperatures up, and bringing in a breeze. Skies will be mostly sunny, aside from some high clouds moving into central New Mexico by the evening. There is a slight chance for a couple of isolated storms in Union County, but the rest of the state should stay dry. Temperatures will heat back into the upper 70s, 80s, and 90s. The winds will come in from the west/southwest at about 15-20 mph in southern and eastern NM, 20-30 mph in the Rio Grande Valley, and 25-35 mph for the Four Corners.

The next big storm moves into the southwest tomorrow, starting a multi-day wind event in New Mexico. Winds will be strongest on Friday and Saturday. Moisture will draw into the state ahead of the storm, and rain is expected for much of the state Friday, followed by the chance for showers and storms on Saturday.