NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is quiet and dry across New Mexico. Temperatures are chillier than normal in the northern half of the state, starting in the 30s and 40s. We will see drier air in the state today, keeping most of New Mexico dry except for the northeast highlands.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and move east to the highlands from around 3 PM to 10 PM. Storms may drop some small hail and heavy downpours. More severe storms will be possible in that area on Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay warm across the state today.