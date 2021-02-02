NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is warmer, with a few light scattered rain and snow showers in northwest New Mexico. Today will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up big time, climbing into the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Tomorrow will be even warmer for much of the state, with near-record and record high temperatures expected. Winds will be breezy in the east mountains this afternoon, with gusts up to 35 mph. Tomorrow and Thursday will be windier across most of the state, with gusts up to around 35-40 mph possible. Rain and snow will start in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico Wednesday midday, lasting through Thursday afternoon. Winter weather advisories will go into effect for the San Juans tomorrow midday.
Warmer temperatures and breezy winds Tuesday
Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast
