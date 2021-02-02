Warmer temperatures and breezy winds Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Today will stay partly cloudy and dry, with similar temperatures to Sunday. Winds will be breezy in eastern New Mexico, out of the south/southwest, up to 25 mph.

A big warm-up is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to strengthening high pressure and downslope warming. Temperatures will climb around twenty degrees by Wednesday, especially in the valleys and plains. It will be the warmest temperatures we have seen since November for many locations. The next storm arrives on Wednesday bringing snow, rain, and strong wind to northern New Mexico. Snow and rain will continue into Thursday. A few inches are possible in the mountains, with higher amounts in the San Juans and Tusas.