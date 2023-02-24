NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and chilly in New Mexico. Snow continues to fall in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. Winter storm warnings will remain in effect for the San Juan Mountains until this evening. New Mexico will see warmer and calmer weather today. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 70s. Winds will be lighter, with gusts up to 30 mph in the east plains, but only around 10 to 20 mph for the rest of the state. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Saturday will be cloudier for all, with warmer temperatures and mostly light winds. The next storm will arrive on Sunday, bringing high winds, rain and snow across central, western and northern New Mexico. The day will start dry and mostly sunny, but the precipitation will arrive during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be very high across the eastern half of the state and southern NM, where gusts will reach 65 to 75 mph.