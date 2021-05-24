Warmer temperatures across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air will punch into New Mexico over the next few days. As it does, fewer storms will break out each afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny with exception of Wednesday when more clouds will be carried in but the chance of showers stays slim. The state will see an uptick in moisture over Memorial Day weekend.

