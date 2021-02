NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system currently over the Pacific Northwest will dig down toward New Mexico on Wednesday and pass over the state on Thursday. We will see cooler air set up over the east on Wednesday with temps cooling by 10+ degrees.

Snow showers will break out over the northern mountains and that snow will continue on and off through Thursday with the best chance for accumulations over the Sangre de Cristo Range. Albuquerque will remain warm Wednesday before cooling down Thursday.