Warmer temperatures across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will pass close to the state through Wednesday. The result will be showers across the western one-third of the state Tuesday into early Wednesday. The state could even see a spot shower in the Albuquerque metro area early Wednesday morning. High pressure will move back in Thursday and Friday.

