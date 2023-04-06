NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold, with another round of record cold morning lows in the northwest quadrant of the state. We will start warming up Thursday, with temperatures climbing by 5 to 15 degrees from Wednesday’s high temperatures.

The warm up will continue day-by-day through early next week. Skies will stay mostly sunny today, with more clouds and evening a chance for storms in southeast NM on Friday. Albuquerque will the first 80° day of the year as early as Monday with even warmer weather through Wednesday. Some breezier weather returns for the middle of the week too.