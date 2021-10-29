Warmer start to the weekend with plenty of sun

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Friday everyone! We’ll start the weekend milder than the last couple of days as high-pressure nudges in from the northwest. This will keep our skies completely clear through Saturday. We’ll begin seeing some changes late Saturday night into Halloween mainly with some clouds and higher clouds by morning. We’ll stay dry however for the entire weekend. High temperatures Saturday will be the warmest by far as highs spill into the middle 70s for ABQ and Rio Rancho. The middle 80s are likely for Roswell Saturday before a backdoor cold front arrives early Sunday. This will shave 5-15 degrees off our temps with the coolest readings east of the mountains.

Heading into next week our weather pattern turns settled and stormy especially across southern Colorado and northern NM. Another storm will emerge from the Pacific Ocean and start impacting our region by Tuesday, mainly with clouds and some wind. Later in the week, we could even squeeze out some rain for the eastern plains. But even with this setup, New Mexico isn’t the bullseye for any rain or snow by any means.