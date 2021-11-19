Warmer Saturday before another cold front arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns through Saturday. A cold front cools things off again Sunday. Our weather becomes more unsettled for the week of Thanksgiving.

Temperatures started rebounding on Friday thanks to westerly winds across the state. Warmer weather will continue to return through Saturday afternoon, as winds could be breezy in the eastern part of the state. A backdoor cold front will start pushing south across eastern New Mexico Saturday night, before pushing through the gaps of the central mountain chain early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler and it will be cloudier to finish the weekend thanks to the front. High pressure builds in Monday warming temperatures once again into Tuesday.

Our weather becomes more unsettled for the week of Thanksgiving. Moisture will stream into the state Tuesday, increasing cloud cover, and bringing chances for rain and mountain snow to northern and western New Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast after Tuesday, but we are watching the potential for a storm system to bring more rain and snow across parts of New Mexico Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned to the forecast as it continues to change.