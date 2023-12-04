Quiet weather returns to New Mexico to start the week. High temperatures will continue to warm for most through the end of the week.

Temperatures are warmer across most of New Mexico Monday afternoon. Winds are also lighter across the state compared to this weekend. We are in a fairly quiet stretch of weather this week across the state. A weak backdoor cold front will bring a slight drop in temperatures across eastern New Mexico on Tuesday, but high temperatures across the state will remain very seasonable for the beginning of December.

Temperatures will resume a warming trend on Wednesday as westerly winds develop. Breezy, westerly winds will bring the warmest temperatures this week on Thursday afternoon. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Friday into Saturday. The better moisture from this storm will bring snow in Colorado, but will leave most of New Mexico dry. Some light snow will be possible across the northern mountains and northeast New Mexico though. The rest of the state will see more breezy winds into the weekend, along with colder temperatures.