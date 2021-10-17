Warmer night under partly cloudy skies

It was a spectacular weekend all across New Mexico. Highs nudged a few degrees warmer today compared to Saturday thanks to southerly winds. Many areas from the Rio Grande Valley southward made it into the lower 70s. Clouds increased earlier this evening, signaling some moisture in the skies for the first time in three days. We’ve been enjoying extremely dry air with dew points in the teens! This is why any showers struggled to form. We likely stay dry through the overnight with the exception closer to Durango.

Monday morning will begin warmer with mainly sunny skies. The winds increase by the afternoon ahead of a stronger storm arriving from the Great Basin. Wind gusts will top 25-35 mph for most of us. We’ll then catch a weak cold front Tuesday which will drop temperatures 5-10 degrees. It looks like, however, we stay dry throughout the week as temperatures moderate close to average (70 degrees) mid to late week under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.