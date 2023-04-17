NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and mostly to partly sunny. Isolated showers are moving eastward through southern Eddy and Lea Counties. The southeast plains will see more showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Showers will pop up in western Eddy and Chaves counties, before moving eastward to Texas.

The rest of the state will stay dry with sun and some high clouds. Winds will be light today, with gusts up to 25 mph. The winds will be much stronger by mid-week. Temperatures will be warmer than normal today, staying warm through mid-week before the next cold front arrives Thursday.