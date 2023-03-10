NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool. Skies are cloudy in eastern New Mexico, but clearer throughout central and western New Mexico. Clouds are rolling into the Four Corners, and snow has begun in the San Juan Mountains. As the next storm approaches, temperatures will warm up Friday, and the winds will pick up. Most areas will see 15 to 30 mph wind gusts, but the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, Sangre de Cristo and northeast highlands will see higher gusts up to 55 mph.

The winds will increase in strength overnight, and become even stronger Saturday. High wind warnings and watches are in effect for west-central, eastern New Mexico, the Sandia’s and Sangre de Cristo on Saturday, where 65 mph wind gusts will be possible. The rest of the state will see winds up to around 40 mph. Sunday will not be as windy, but there will still be a breeze up to around 30 mph.

Snow and rain will move into the Four Corners, mainly southern Colorado, by this afternoon. The scattered snow and rain will then move into northern New Mexico tonight through Sunday. Scattered low elevation rain and mountain snow will continue all weekend. The high elevations could see 1 to 7 inches of snow by Sunday night. Isolated rain showers will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley and central New Mexico Saturday and Sunday. Southern New Mexico will stay dry.