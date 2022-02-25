NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ll finally get back to the 50s for the metro area under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. It’ll feel a little more like February compared to Thursday’s chilly temperatures. Statewide, we’ll rebound 5-8° with more strong wind gusts east of the mountains around 30-35 mph. For areas closer to Roswell, we’ll have more cloudiness across our skies reducing our high temps. So once again, we’re looking at another day with below-average temperatures as we begin a dry trend lasting well through next week.

This weekend will be mainly sunny with some locally stronger wind gusts each afternoon. Otherwise, look for widespread 50s and 60s throughout New Mexico. Finally, come Monday a stronger ridge of high pressure builds across the west. This will bring sunshine and above-average temps for several days next week as we close February. But what a healthy month for snow as many areas were above average! March will start on a warm note as the ABQ metro area will soar to near 70° on both Wednesday and Thursday. After this, some slight changes return the first weekend of March. A weaker storm system builds across the Pacific Northwest which will cool us off and bring some light rain/snow chances for the northern mountains.