We have some gorgeous weather this afternoon all across our state! Warm, pleasant temperatures with sunny skies begin our weekend warmup after a chilly start. High temps climbed 35-45° from early this morning. This puts our temperatures in the middle 70s for the ABQ metro and into the 80s south. Even the northeast plains warmed considerably from Friday. Overnight tonight, expect clear skies and much milder temps compared to last night.

We’re in store for a taste of summer by Sunday afternoon as we soar into the lower and middle 90s southeast, middle 80s for the Rio Grande Valley, and near 80° for Santa Fe. So, we’ll tack on another 5-10° from today. Our winds will begin strengthening somewhat with gusts 25-35 mph.

The stronger breezes will be a staple in the forecast each day next week too. But they’ll help pull some moisture into our state from the Pacific Ocean early to mid-next week. So, scattered rain and thunderstorm chances return for the central mountains eastward. Parts of eastern NM could see a few stronger storms midweek producing some isolated heavier rain totals. Temperatures will be above average for much of next week, but we will keep the clouds and moisture in place through that time.