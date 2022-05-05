NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ll get a much needed break from the extreme wind gusts both Thursday and Friday as we’re in between storm systems. This will allow for the fire crews to catch up and hopefully contain more of the blazes. Temperatures will also warm up several degrees from Wednesday as well. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s for Albuquerque, middle 70s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell with sunny skies. The exception continues for those downwind of the large Calf Canyon Fire and Cerro Pelado fires. Smoke, haze, and reduced air quality will continue to be large concerns. Overnight Thursday, clear skies and milder temps will set us up for the hottest weekend of the year thus far.

Summer weather arrives statewide beginning Friday with above average temperatures and sunny to partly cloudy skies. Near 90° heat is on the way for the RGV and even triple digits are possible for Roswell as our southwest winds begin strengthening. This is all ahead of our next powerful storm slowly building across the Pacific. It’s an unusually strong storm, but New Mexico won’t be the bullseye. So we’ll stay dry and hot with increasing wind gusts and red flag conditions. Because the storm is slow moving, this means multiple days of powerful wind gusts over 50 mph. Right now, the strongest gusts look to be centered in northwest NM where gusts could top 60 mph. Temperatures cool off a few degrees into next week, but still remain 5-10° above average for early to mid May.