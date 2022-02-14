NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy weather brings warmer temperatures Tuesday. Back-to-back storms move into New Mexico starting Wednesday afternoon, bringing chances for light rain and snow.

Warmer weather continued to move into New Mexico Monday. Quiet conditions will remain overnight as low temperatures will stay mild. West and southwest winds increase across the state, especially southern New Mexico, Tuesday afternoon ahead of an upper-level storm system. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times. These winds will also bring even warmer temperatures all across the state with some areas in southeastern New Mexico approaching 80°. Winds will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday as our next storm system moves into the state.

An upper-level low-pressure system will move into New Mexico Wednesday, bringing scattered chances for valley rain showers and mountain snow to the western half of the state. Temperatures will be cooler across New Mexico Wednesday but will be even cooler Thursday as a cold front moves into the state Wednesday night.

Snow chances will drop down to some valley floors late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as the second storm system also moves into the state. This will be the period of time for snow in Albuquerque. Light snow accumulations will be possible Thursday morning in the metro, with most seeing a chance for just a light dusting. The storm system moves out by Thursday afternoon after bringing chances for snow to much of the central mountain chain.

Temperatures begin to rebound on Friday again and will continue all the way through the weekend. Next week may turn a little more active once again with the possibility of another storm system around the middle of the week.