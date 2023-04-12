NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is mild and clear. Temperatures will be warm again during the afternoon, with highs in the 70s and 80s, about ten to fifteen degrees warmer than normal. A cold front will arrive on Thursday and Friday, cooling temperatures back to normal and below normal for Friday and Saturday.

The winds will be picking up as the next storm arrives in the West. Winds will gust up to around 40 mph in northeast New Mexico today, prompting Red Flag Warnings for the high fire danger. The rest of the state will see breezes of around 20 to 30 mph. Higher gusts are expected on Thursday and Friday, which may prompt some wind advisories, but the wind will not be severe.

Moisture will arrive in western New Mexico Wednesday, with a chance for light rain showers, west of the Rio Grande Valley. With dry air near the surface, many showers may actually evaporate before the rain hits the ground, which is called Virga. Virga will create erratic gusty winds in western NM this afternoon.