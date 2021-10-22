Warmer and windier through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve seen this before…milder, breezy weather into the weekend before a big wind storm arrives Tuesday. This played out two weeks ago and nearly the same timeline is playing out again. We’ll continue to see increasing high clouds for our Friday as high temperatures warm several degrees. We’ll see the hottest temps east of the mountains as the air sinks, compresses, and warms. Highs will reach near 80 for places like Santa Rosa, Roswell and Tucumcari. By Saturday, the winds will begin increasing as a weak storm brushes by well north of us. Expect wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range Saturday and Sunday as high temps hover in the middle to upper 70s into the RGV.

Come Tuesday, we’ll once again be looking at a rather high impact storm. There’ll be very strong winds from the jet stream cutting right through the state. We can expect gusts to topple 50-60 mph Tuesday afternoon with scattered rain and snow showers for the northern mountains. Some cooler air spills southward mid next week behind a cold front.