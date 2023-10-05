NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is chilly across the state, with more freezing temperatures in western and northern New Mexico, along with the Estancia Valley, east of the Sandia/Manzano Mountains. There will be more freeze warnings in the upper Rio Grande Valley Friday morning.

Skies will be clear across all of the state today. Temperatures will be cooler in eastern NM, thanks to a cold front that moved in on Wednesday. Central and western NM will see warmer temperatures, thanks to building high pressure in Arizona. We will continue to warm up on Friday, before another cold front moves in Friday afternoon and evening. This will bring gusty east canyon winds to the Metro Friday night. The winds should die down before Balloon Fiesta’s first Mass Ascension on Saturday morning.