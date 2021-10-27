Warmer and quieter weather returns Thursday

Winds continued across New Mexico Wednesday as colder air moved in. Lighter winds and warmer temperatures settle in through Saturday.

An exiting upper level storm system continues to bring windy weather across New Mexico this afternoon. Winds will finally die down after sunset tonight, but overnight lows will be very cold by Thursday morning. A ridge of high pressure begins to build into the state through the end of the week, causing temperatures to climb. Warming trend peaks across the state on Saturday afternoon.

A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico through the day on Sunday. This front will drop temperatures 10-30º cooler from southeastern New Mexico to the biggest drop in the northeastern part of the state. The cooler air will leak into the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico Sunday nigh into Monday. A stronger push of much colder air may move into New Mexico the middle of next week that could bring widespread freezing temperatures.