NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is colder, quiet and clear. We’ll be very chilly Tuesday morning, but with dry air and high pressure overhead today, temperatures will warm up into the 60s and 70s. Today will be sunny for all with lighter winds. Winds will be variable at 5-15 mph in the lower elevations, and around 15-25 mph in the mountain terrain and central highlands.

Southwesterly wind flow returns Wednesday, which will warm temperatures up more, bring in stronger winds and more clouds. The next storm arrives Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The storm will bring rain and snow to the northern half of the state, and much cooler temperatures.