NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is chilly across the state, thanks to a cold front that moved through on Wednesday. Jackets and layers will be necessary. This afternoon will warm up, and highs will climb back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Skies will stay mostly sunny, with just some high clouds rolling in. Winds will lighten from yesterday, but a breeze will still be noticeable. Winds will gust to around 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

The next storm will move in Friday, starting to bring snow and rain to the northeast highlands after midnight tonight. A winter weather advisory will begin at 3 a.m. for Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas. Around two to four inches of snow will be possible, with locally higher amounts up to six inches. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains may pick up another dusting to two inches. Rain and some flurries will move into the central mountains and central highlands during the morning, and rain will cross the east plains from morning through early afternoon. The Metro may see a light shower, but most areas will stay dry, west of the central mountain chain. Temperatures will cool by around five to twenty degrees, leaving temperatures much cooler than normal for one day. Winds will gust up to around 40 to 50 mph across the state.