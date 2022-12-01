NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and quiet. Temperatures are warmer than yesterday morning, and the warming trend will continue today. Southerly wind flow helps temperatures climb by 5 to 20 degrees today. We will see more light winds, with breezes up to 30 mph in the mountains and plains. Skies will start sunny, but clouds will move in from west to east by midday and afternoon.

The next storm crosses the Rockies Friday, bringing strong west winds over the state, leading to high surface wind gusts and some mountain snow in Colorado and the northern mountains of New Mexico. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the San Juan Mountains from 5 AM to 5 PM Friday. 3-6″ of snow and 60-70 mph wind gusts are expected. It will not be a good day to get out for skiing or mountain activities. High wind watches are in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands and south central mountains on Friday. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected. We will see a number of wind advisories issues for Friday across New Mexico, especially the east plains and mountains.