Warmer and dry until snow chance this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold, with all temperatures below freezing. Skies are mostly sunny and dry. Today will be quiet, with a breeze up to 20 mph in eastern New Mexico, but otherwise calm conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warmer today, especially in eastern and southern New Mexico. Highs will warm into the upper 40s, 50s, and 60s, thanks to high pressure. Temperatures will warm even more Thursday and Friday, with unseasonably warm highs, about ten degrees above average.

The next cold front will move in Friday, bringing stronger winds across the state, a chance for light snow in the northern and central mountains, and much cooler temperatures on Saturday.

