Warmer and dry weather to start the week

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer and dry weather will stick around to start the week, but a storm system will bring rain chances across the western half of New Mexico for the middle of this week.

High pressure will be warming temperatures through Tuesday. An approaching storm system will begin to bring in moisture across western New Mexico Tuesday morning. As the upper-level low approaches, scattered showers and storms will be possible along and west of the Continental Divide Tuesday evening. These will weaken as they push east into the Rio Grande Valley by Wednesday morning. These could impact Balloon Fiesta Wednesday morning, before clearing out before the afternoon.

Forecast Continues Below

There will be a break between storms Thursday and Friday, however, as the next one approaches, winds will be picking up statewide. The windiest conditions will be Friday and Saturday, with some windy weather potentially impacting those days of Balloon Fiesta, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES