Warmer and dry Black Friday, but rain returns to the south Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is very cold across the state thanks to Thursday’s cold front, with temperatures around and below freezing. If you are doing early Black Friday shopping, bundle up. Westerly and southerly winds will help warm temperatures up Friday afternoon, with highs anywhere from five to seventeen degrees warmer than Thursday.

Temps will range from the 40s to the low 70s. Skies will be sunny in northern NM, and clouds are going to move into southern NM by the afternoon. Winds will be mostly light, aside from a 15-20 mph breeze in the eastern plains.

Rain moves into southwest New Mexico this evening and we will see that rain into the lower Rio Grande Valley and southeast New Mexico overnight. Rain will stick around the south of US 60 Saturday morning, clearing from west to east throughout the day. Scattered showers will be possible until the evening in the southeast plains. Areas north of US 60 will be sunny and dry all weekend.