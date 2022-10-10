The upper level low pressure system that waws impacting the state all weekend, bringing monsoon-like conditions and 2″-3″+ of rain, is now beginning to break down. As this system collapses, it will allow the jet stream will push further south into northern New Mexico by mid-week. This will allow westerly winds to return across the state, bringing much drier conditions starting tomorrow.

Most of the activity from earlier today has already dissipated across the state. A dry night is expected for a majority of the region. Tomorrow will be significantly calmer and drier across the state, with a lot more sunshine expected.

Sunny skies and dry air will allow temperatures to rise to seasonable, if not a degree or two above, through the mid week. The southern and eastern part of the state are expected to remain warmest due to downslope flow. However, a dry backdoor cold front is forecast to cross the northeastern part of the state Wednesday night, bringing slightly cooler temperatures late week.