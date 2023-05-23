NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s in northern New Mexico, with 50s and 60s in central and southern New Mexico. We will stay dry and quiet until the early afternoon.

Showers and storms will start popping up over the mountains by around 1 PM. Drier surface air will be present in central and western New Mexico, which will limit rain chances to light sprinkles and virga. Eastern New Mexico will have more moisture to work with, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms, even strong or severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and hail will be possible with a couple of storms in the far east plains and northeast highlands from around 2 PM to 9 PM. Temperatures will be warmer across the state today, with seasonal highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s.