NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer and drier weather returns to New Mexico. The latest storm system has moved out of New Mexico, and dry, northwesterly flow is returning. This will also bring in warmer weather, and clear out the clouds. Sunnier and warmer weather settles in through the end of the week.

A surge of moisture will move into the eastern half of the state with a weak backdoor cold front Wednesday night. This will set the stage for scattered showers and storms in eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Drier and warmer weather returns again for the weekend, but windy conditions will bring a high fire danger.