Tuesday morning is cool and quiet across New Mexico. All storms moved out of the state overnight, and most of the state will wake up to mostly sunny skies this morning. It is going to be a drier day in New Mexico. The only storms will be possible in southern Colorado, the far northern mountains and northeast highlands of New Mexico, and a couple of showers in the southeast plains.

Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees today, and we will see unseasonably warm temperatures through Thursday and Friday, with a cool down arriving this weekend. Breezes will pick up this afternoon, but windier weather will arrive later this week.