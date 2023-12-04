The first day of the month may have felt festive with snow and cold temperatures across the state, but a lot warmer and quieter weather will arrive this week. There is a bit of low cloud coverage across east central New Mexico early this afternoon, dissipating slightly as it pushes south. These clouds will not bring rain, maybe just slightly cooler temperatures. Clouds will stick around southern New Mexico overnight.

A backdoor cold front will arrive overnight, bringing slightly breezier conditions to eastern New Mexico. However, a large ridge of high pressure building over the state Tuesday will create warmer temperatures compared to today. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm through mid week with plenty of sunshine and dry air. The jet stream will dip down over the state Thursday, bringing gusty westerly upper level winds. These winds will create downslope warming, with 70s returning to eastern and southern New Mexico.

Friday will be warm with above average temperatures sticking around before our next storm system arrives. This storm will be a lot drier than last week’s, only bringing snow to the far northern parts of the state. How far south the snow travels on Saturday is still uncertain, one model has snow all the way down across east central New Mexico and one keeps snow just over the Northern Mountains. Either way, much colder and windier weather will arrive this weekend.