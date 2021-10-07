Warmer and drier before the winds pick up this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure brings warmer and drier weather to the state, but a weekend storm system will bring windier weather.

High clouds will be streaming in from the west today, but a ridge of high pressure will help afternoon high temperatures climb through Saturday. A storm system will begin to approach from the west by Friday, increasing the upper level winds. Upper level winds will continue to increase through Saturday, potentially impacting the Mass Ascensions for the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta. Surface winds will also increase as a result, mainly in the afternoons.

As the storm system moves across northern New Mexico on Sunday, it will swing a cold front across the state. Surface winds behind it could be breezy for Sunday morning, as it brings rain and mountain snow chances to northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Once it moves out, temperatures will rebound slightly early next week.

A more powerful storm system will swing into New Mexico by the middle of next week. This will bring much colder temperatures and windy conditions once again. Widespread freezing temperatures are possible Wednesday and Thursday morning, including for the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas.