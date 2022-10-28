As our last storm system has moved out of the state, warmer and drier weather will follow in behind it. Calm, fall weather will continue through Halloween.

Sunshine and warmer weather Friday worked to melt a lot of the snow in the lower elevations of central and northern New Mexico. Skies cleared for most of the state today too, but some still lingered this evening in far eastern parts of the state. Sunny skies will prevail through the weekend as high temperatures climb into next week.

Halloween will see a beautiful fall day with high temperatures right around average and calm conditions. Our weather will continue to warm into the middle of next week. Another storm system will approach New Mexico by next Thursday, increasing the winds across the state. There is a lot of uncertainty on when the storm will move into New Mexico. Watch for more unsettled weather though around a week from now.