The large storm system that brought windy weather across the state this week is departing today, just brining breezier conditions to far eastern New Mexico. Winds will calm down as the storm pushes farther away. The rest of the state is dealing with much cooler temperatures, 10-20 degrees cooler out west and 5-15 degrees below average for mid October.

Warmer and calmer weather will continue into the upcoming weekend. Morning lows and daytime highs will gradually warm both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine, dry air, and calm conditions. Early Saturday morning there will be upper level cirrus clouds overhead, but those will clear from northwest to southeast throughout the late morning. It looks like clouds should clear just in time for the eclipse early Saturday, which would be the best case scenario. I hope everybody can get out this weekend to Balloon Fiesta, with absolutely gorgeous weather especially compared to last year! Just don’t forget to bundle up in the early morning.

A large ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the Desert Southwest early next week. This will allow temperatures to continue to warm to well above average into mid next week. Albuquerque could potentially have another 80° this year. Dry, sunny, and quiet conditions will persist through early to mid next week before another cold front brings a big cool down by late next week.