NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a quiet and very cold Friday morning. Northern Lea County is seeing freezing fog, which will cause low visibility for drivers, and potentially icy spots on the roads and sidewalks. This includes Hobbs and Tatum, use caution! A Freezing Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 AM, and then conditions will improve.

Temperatures will be warmer in most spots today, with highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s across the state. Winds will stay breezy in northeast New Mexico, from the south at 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the mountains. Central and western NM will see winds from the west up to around 20-25 mph. Skies will be partly sunny.

On Saturday, we’ll see similar and slightly cooler temperatures for most central and western New Mexico, with breezy winds in the Metro and Four Corners, out of the northwest up to 20-25 mph. Sunday will be a warmer and calmer day for all.