Warmer and breezier weather will continue through the weekend. This pattern will stick around into next week with even warmer temperatures.

Winder weather developed Friday across New Mexico with wind gusts over 40 mph across parts of the state. Even drier air has moved in too, bringing a high fire danger across most of the state. Winds will become light and calm by Saturday morning. Temperatures will keep climbing through the weekend too.

Even warmer weather is on the way by the middle of next week as high temperatures peak around Tuesday. Winds will continue to be breezy every afternoon with stronger winds Wednesday. By Thursday, a cold front will sweep across the state and this will begin our next weather pattern change.

Temperatures will be cooler statewide by the end of the week, but there is a lot of uncertainty beyond that. It is likely though that rain chances will begin to increase for northern and eastern parts of New Mexico Thursday and Friday. With hopefully wetter weather returning statewide next weekend.