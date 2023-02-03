NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cold, with no weather hazards for the morning commute. Skies will start sunny, but high clouds will move in from the west by this afternoon. Clouds will stick around through Saturday morning, before clearing midday and leaving us sunny through Sunday.

Winds will stay light Friday and Saturday, but become breezier on Sunday. Temperatures will be able to warm up, with the help of downslope warming and high pressure. High temperatures will warm up big time on Saturday and especially Sunday. Temperatures will be about five to ten degrees warmer than normal on Sunday, but it will not last into next week. Temperatures will come crashing down on Monday and Tuesday as the next storm moves in. The storm may bring snow to central and northern New Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.