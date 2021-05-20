Warmer ahead of a storm system this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer and windier weather is moving into New Mexico ahead of storm chances for some this weekend.

Much warmer weather is moving into New Mexico Thursday. This is also coming with windier weather across the western part of the state today. Strong winds will continue across much of the state in the afternoons through Saturday as a storm system approaches the state.

Low level moisture will slosh back and forth across the eastern half of New Mexico, reaching as far west as the Rio Grande Valley by Saturday night. This low level moisture, combined with the storm system to our west, will produce showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain may be possible in some locations in eastern New Mexico.

Drier and warmer weather returns again early next week.

