Warmer afternoon and sunshine Tuesday with breezy winds in eastern, western New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon is sunny, mild, and calm for most of the state, thanks to high pressure over New Mexico. Tomorrow will be another great day, with a cold start, but a warmer afternoon and sunshine. Winds will be a bit breezier across western and eastern New Mexico, up to around 20 mph.

Rain showers arrive in western New Mexico Wednesday night, and rain and snow will spread into western and northern NM through Thursday. Snow will primarily accumulate in the mountains, and rain will be likely in the lower elevations during the day. Rain accumulation will likely be less than a quarter inch. Snow will add up 2-5 inches in the northern mountains, with up to around 8 inches in the San Juans. The system will bring gusty winds and a cold front, cooling temperatures briefly on Thursday.

